It was announced on Wednesday that Warrington Wolves would not be offering the former Warriors winger a new contract at the end of the season.
Peet states the 30-year-old is not a signing that is currently being considered.
He said: “I like Josh, he’s a good player and a good lad but I’m not sure it’s something we would be looking at. I wouldn't read into rumours but I hope he gets sorted.”
Peet also commented on the situation concerning the Wigan players who are in the last year of their contracts, with Jake Bibby linked with a move elsewhere.
“What you get in salary cap sport is sometimes you want to retain players but they might be able to find a package that’s more suitable elsewhere,” he added.
“We are constantly trying to get the balance of that right. I don’t want to comment on Jake (Bibby) specifically.
“There’s no doubt he’s a quality player, he’s been brilliant here, but we’ll see how it goes.”