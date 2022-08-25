Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Friday night, in their fourth meeting of the season.

Peet states Wigan have learnt plenty from their previous meetings with Kristian Woolf’s side.

He said: “It’s one of the games that we look forward to, particularly at home. The excitement is there in the intensity and practice, we are just the same as the fans.

Matty Peet says the big moments will be crucial against St Helens

“The team that competes best over the 80-minutes will come away with the game.

“In the other matches we’ve to-and-froed a bit.

“We had a decent start on Good Friday but were well beaten in the end.

“In the (Challenge Cup) semi we started well but in the end they clawed it back and made it a real close game, and obviously in the Magic (Weekend) one we managed to get a lead after they started well but they got the last points.

“What we’ve seen is what you’d expect in the most intense games. When the best teams come together it’s about the big moments, dealing with things when you’re up and when you’re behind.

“St Helens have a really good away following, so that combined with the Wigan fans will bring a special atmosphere.

“Everyone knows they are going to see two teams that play the game the right way. It will be full of skill, energy and physicality, and that’s what the people of the two towns want to see.”

A victory for St Helens at the DW Stadium would see them secure the League Leaders shield, while the Warriors are looking to strengthen their position in second.

“We’re not motivated by stopping anyone,” Peet added.

“We are on our own journey, and we want our best performance for our fans because they want to see us do well and be victorious.

“As a child supporting Wigan, I always expected us to win these games. You didn’t turn up with any uncertainty, and I’m not saying that with any arrogance, that’s just how it was at the time.