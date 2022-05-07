Despite leading 14-0 at half time, the Warriors had to come from behind in the second half to claim a 20-18 victory.

Peet states he was happy with the determination of his side to come back and produce something special for the town.

He said: “All the emotion and pride for me is about the fact that I know so many people that have come today. There are families in Wigan where their lives revolve around the game, so we get to give them something to look forward to, that will inspire people.

“It was unbelievable at the end, I wish I could’ve stayed out there with the fans for longer. I loved it and I hope they all have a good night.

“There are games where you turn up nervous wondering if the lads will turn up, but today I knew that the prize at the end of it was huge. We’d spoken a lot about what a good win it would be and what we would have to look forward to.

“We’ve got a lot of trust in the group, and it paid off. All season we’ve spoke about it’s not about what happens, it’s how you deal with it. There were times where both teams were dominant, but ultimately when the final whistle went, we were just in front.

“Credit to the resilience of the group and the trust they have in one and other.

“You’ve got to judge yourself against the best teams, and Saints are the best, so to have a good first half against them mean more. Technically there are still things we could do better, but a lot of what St Helens do is challenge you with intensity.

“They are still the benchmark, it’s going to take years to learn from them, this game doesn’t change that, but that’s what sport is about and where the drama comes from. On any given day you’ve got a chance, so credit to our endeavour.

“There’s been times when we’ve been the better team and gone to a big game, and they’ve come away with the spoils. History never remembers the tale, so we will enjoy it.”