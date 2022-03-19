His side beat Castleford Tigers 32-22 on Thursday evening, but Mahe Fonua’s yellow card was one of the main topics of conversation after the match.

Peet believes the sport finds itself in a tough spot due to the tough crackdown on disciplinary issues.

He said: “Live I feel the decision was harsh, and unfortunately I feel like we will talk about this stuff every week.

Matty Peet

“I feel like a lot of it should’ve been done before the season. Now we’re into it and it’s effecting results, what do you do? Do you change it mid-season? We’ve left ourselves in a difficult position.

“I just wonder what rules we are going to play in the world cup. We’ve got two hemisphere’s playing different rules, so if our players are a bit stand offish or they are over aggressive, then it could end up being the talking point, which would be really sad.”

Castleford took an early lead in Thursday’s game through a Gareth O’Brien penalty, before Wigan got the opening try through Zak Hardaker.

After playing a role in the first, Jai Field assisted the second, as he used his speed to cut through the Castleford defence, before passing to Liam Farrell.

Castleford pulled a try back through Greg Eden, before their numbers were temporary reduced, as Fonua was shown a yellow card for a late hit on Field.

Wigan made the most of this in the second half.

Ethan Havard marked his return from injury with a try, before Field collected a kick from inside his own half to run through the Tigers defence and find the line.

The lead would be extended further as Farrell forced his way over for his second.

George Griffin pulled one back for Castleford just before the hour mark to make it 28-12, which seemed to re-energise Lee Radford’s side.

Jake Trueman and Jake Mamo both went over in the space of five minutes, to set up a tense ending to the game, with only six points separating the two teams.

In the final moments of the match, the Warriors took back control.

They were handed another man advantage, as Brad Martin was shown a red card for a high hit on Willie Isa.

This allowed Hardaker to kick the first of two late penalties to ensure Wigan’s victory.

After the game Peet praised the performance of Ollie Partington and some of the other forwards in his side.

“I thought he was excellent, he looked like someone who is really putting his hand up to stay in the team,” he added.

“He missed a lot of pre-season, so he was behind the other forwards. He’s been waiting and working hard.

“As soon as the other lads got banned, I knew he would come in and deliver. I thought he was fantastic.

“We’ve got a group of forwards here at the club, that if we can nurture and bring through the right way, we can build a team around, but there are things for them to improve as well.