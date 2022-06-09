The winger went over for a brace in the victory against Castleford Tigers, as well as scoring the winning try in the Challenge Cup final the week before.

Peet believes if Marshall continues to work hard, then an opportunity with England will come his, having already been part of Shaun Wane’s training squad earlier this year.

He said: “I certainly feel he’s in with a chance, he’s around the squad so he’s got to be pushing for that and making sure his form is at its absolute best.“He’s getting close to that in recent weeks, and we’re really pleased. He’s got great instincts, and obviously the pace and skill to score points.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Marshall has been in impressive form in recent weeks

“He also works really hard at our own end, doing a lot of the hard graft, and I think if he is to step up to the international arena that will be the deciding factor.