His side head into a busy month on the back of a narrow 19-18 win over Hull FC, where Harry Smith kicked a late winning drop goal.

There is a long turnaround ahead of their next outing, but after that the games come thick and fast.

Peet said: “We want to enjoy this next period of the season. I’ve just spoke to the players about how fortunate we are when you do something like this.

Matty Peet is looking forward to the next stage of the season

“You’ve got a job that you love, and it’s a time of the year where you’ve got really exciting games, that starts with Wakefield.

“There’s a big focus on keeping the group working hard but enjoying that process. Not many people get the chance to play for Wigan, so when you do, you should enjoy it.

“We won’t prepare any different because it’s a knockout game or because it’s Good Friday. We are under no illusions that we’ve got a lot to do, and we’ve got building to do. I feel like we are laying good foundations, but we feel we are far from our potential as a team.”

Wigan got off to a quick start in their win over Hull, as Jai Field broke the deadlock after four minutes.

After missing the conversion, Zak Hardaker was given the opportunity to redeem himself, as he successfully added two points from a penalty.

The first moment of worry for the Warriors came when Liligiifo Sao blocked a kick forward and picked up the loose ball with plenty of space in front of him.

However, the prop quickly turned on the breaks to look for support from his teammates, knowing he didn’t have the pace to outrun Field.

Jake Connor was arguably lucky to stay on the pitch, as he collected the ball in the air with his leg high and extended forwards.

Hull took control in the final eight minutes of the half, as Adam Swift and Danny Houghton went over in quick succession to put the visitors in control at the break.

At the start of the second half, Bevan French made his return to action, receiving a huge applause from the home fans, as he replaced Liam Marshall on the wing.

Another player who had made his way off the bench for Wigan was Ethan Havard, who went other to level the scores eight minutes after the restart, as he powered through a gap in the Hull defence.

The visitors edged back in front, as space appeared for Chris Satae to go over.

This lead didn’t last long, as Field was once again on hand with his deadly pace, as he cut through Hull defence with an excellent run, to level the scores heading into the latter stages of the game.

Both teams produced failed drop goal attempts, with a weak Harry Smith effort, being quickly followed by one from one from Luke Gale.

The Wigan man did get a second attempt, which he made count, as he successfully struck it over the posts.

After the match, Peet shared his delight of seeing French back in action.

“It’s like not seeing one of your friends do what they love doing for so long,” he added.