Shortly before his death at the age of 81, the former chairman was interviewed by Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski.

Lindsay was determined to make improvements with the supporters in mind.

He said: “It got to the stage where Central Park was embarrassing for everybody. To be honest there is a picture of 4,000 men at half time having a pee at the back of the stand because they hadn’t built any toilets.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Park

“I thought, what vision did these people have? They hadn’t done a thing to try and make people feel comfortable. It was embarrassing.

“Leeds always built their improvements with the supporters in mind, but Wigan never did that and no one ever complained.