Wigan make the trip to Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon to face the relegation-threatened side.

Cooper hopes the Warriors will be able to make it three wins out of three at Belle Vue this season.

He said: “I’m expecting them to be desperate. We are going to their place, where they will be fighting for their careers and their survival in the competition.

Mike Cooper

"We are expecting a tough game. It was always a really hard place, where if you concede a couple of tries that piles up the pressure.

"There is something about Wakefield, as once they get a role on they are pretty hard to stop.

"We’ve got a good record there this year, so we are aiming for a clean sweep.

"With the amount of stick I got from Warrington fans last week, Wakefield should be alright for me.