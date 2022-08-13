Wigan Warriors: Mike Cooper expects Wakefield to be 'desperate' for two points in Sunday's game

Mike Cooper says pressure can pile up against Wakefield Trinity if you concede a couple of tries.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Wigan make the trip to Yorkshire on Sunday afternoon to face the relegation-threatened side.

Cooper hopes the Warriors will be able to make it three wins out of three at Belle Vue this season.

He said: “I’m expecting them to be desperate. We are going to their place, where they will be fighting for their careers and their survival in the competition.

"We are expecting a tough game. It was always a really hard place, where if you concede a couple of tries that piles up the pressure.

"There is something about Wakefield, as once they get a role on they are pretty hard to stop.

"We’ve got a good record there this year, so we are aiming for a clean sweep.

"With the amount of stick I got from Warrington fans last week, Wakefield should be alright for me.

"We like playing there because it is a challenge and is different.”

