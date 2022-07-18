The 33-year-old prop has joined the Warriors with immediate effect, with his original deal for the 2023 season being brought forward following his early departure from Warrington Wolves.

Cooper states he is looking forward to linking up with his new teammates at Robin Park Arena this week.

He told Wigan TV: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind but I’m here now and I just want to get started and put my best foot forward.

Mike Cooper has joined Wigan

“It’s a proud Club with huge history and proven success and I want to be a part of that. Hopefully I can add to what we’ve already got here. Wigan have a history of playing a certain way, playing with a load of intent and that suits me.

“We’ve got a fantastic pack already and some young lads and I’ll bring that experience, but first and foremost it’s about earning people’s respect. It’s about fitting into the culture here and making mates with everybody, from the office staff to the performance staff and players. It’s one big family and I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

Cooper is now in contention to make his debut against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium on Thursday evening.

He will wear the No.36 shirt for the remainder of this season, and is contracted to the club for 2023, with an option of an extra year.