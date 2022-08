Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade A dangerous contact in the 30-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, there is no further action against Patrick Mago, who was sin-binned in the early stages of the second half.

The RFL Match Review Panel stated the footage was inconclusive as to whether any pressure applied was applied by the prop.