The Warriors added the prop to their ranks with immediate effect earlier this month, after his move from Warrington Wolves was brought forward.

Smithies states he is looking forward to receiving from Cooper to improve his own game.

He said: “He’s an experienced player. He has played quite a few games in Super League and has been over in the NRL.

Morgan Smithies

“He is someone I can take a bit of advice from. All the boys are buzzing to be playing with him and he’s settled in well.

“There will be a few things I can learn from him, he’s been in the game a while, I’m sure he’ll make me a better player.

“I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

Smithies says it means a lot to have won the Challenge Cup with the current group of players at Wigan, having come through the club’s youth ranks with a lot of them, where they had achieved success and won silverware.

He also admits he still has plenty to learn personally, after picking up a four match ban for two separate incidents in the showpiece occasion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in May.

“A few of the players who were in the Challenge Cup final, had also been in the Grand Final defeat, so to share the high and the lows with the players I’ve come through the system with means a lot,” he added.

“Everyone plays the sport to win, so to do that meant a lot to me and my family. I was buzzing to get it.

“I’ve had that taste of winning and now I want more. If anything it makes you want to work harder to keep doing it.

“Rugby is a physical game, and I’m still learning. I’m still trying to get the balance right of being aggressive and controlling it, not giving penalties away.