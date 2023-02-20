Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies handed fine after being sin-binned against Hull KR
Morgan Smithies has been fined for a Grade B Dangerous Contact in Wigan Warriors’ defeat to Hull KR on Saturday.
By Amos Wynn
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
The loose-forward was sin-binned in the 27-18 loss at Craven Park, following a late shoulder charge on Mikey Lewis.
He will not face a ban for the charge, but will pay a £250 fine.
Smithies was punished for the offence on the following grounds: “A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”