Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies handed one-match penalty notice following Friday's game against St Helens
Wigan Warriors will be without Morgan Smithies for Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
The loose forward has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens at the DW Stadium.
The official reasoning stated: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”
Meanwhile, Bevan French has also received a caution under ‘other contrary behaviour’ for using his feet in a tackle.