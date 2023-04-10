News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies handed one-match penalty notice following Friday's game against St Helens

Wigan Warriors will be without Morgan Smithies for Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read

The loose forward has been handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens at the DW Stadium.

The official reasoning stated: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Meanwhile, Bevan French has also received a caution under ‘other contrary behaviour’ for using his feet in a tackle.

