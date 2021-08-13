Wigan Warriors' Morgan Smithies tipped to be 'one of Super League's best'

Wigan's Morgan Smithies

That’s the bold prediction of coach Adrian Lam, who reckons the forward could be one of the competition’s best players over the coming weeks.

Smithies – who debuted in 2018 – has already notched up more than 50 games for the Warriors, as well as taking the Super League record for tackles in a game with 72.

But Lam is convinced there is much more to come from the Halifax-born forward (right) following his return to the side from injury, starting at Hull KR tonight. He

said: “Morgan has had a lot of weeks off with a high ankle strain which is as good as a rest, and over the last two months of the competition I would expect him to be one of the best players in Super League.

“We all know him as a hard-working, defending forward, and I felt before his injury he was starting to find another level with the speed of his carries.”

Smithies played second-row last week but - with Liam Farrell, John Bateman and Willie Isa also in the mix to face the Robins in front of the Sky Sports cameras – is likely to be used in the middle.

“I think with the backrowers we have got, we have to find him a way in the middle - he’s not as big as the front-rowers but he certainly holds his own,” added Lam.