Wigan Warriors' most famous fans including Manchester United and Liverpool legends, an Olympic gold medallist and Stranger Things star- photo gallery
Wigan Warriors are one of the most famous clubs in rugby league.
By Amos Wynn
2 minutes ago
The 20-time Challenge Cup winners have a loyal fan base, with supporters following the team both home and away.
According to Wikipedia and other sources, a number of big names in both sport and television have been Wigan fans throughout the year.
The extent to which these celebrities support the club is another thing entirely, with some certainly more involved than others.
Here are some of the Warriors’ famous fans:
Page 1 of 6