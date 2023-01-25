Wigan Warriors are one of the most famous clubs in rugby league.

The 20-time Challenge Cup winners have a loyal fan base, with supporters following the team both home and away.

According to Wikipedia and other sources, a number of big names in both sport and television have been Wigan fans throughout the year.

The extent to which these celebrities support the club is another thing entirely, with some certainly more involved than others.

Here are some of the Warriors’ famous fans:

1 . Wigan Warriors have some famous fans Did you know these famous people supported the Warriors?

2 . Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown was pictured wearing a Warriors top back in 2020, while in a relationship with Jason Robinson's son, Joseph. The couple split later that year, and it is unknown whether she continued to follow Wigan.

3 . Kenny Stills American football wide receiver Kenny Stills attended a game between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium back in 2020. According to Wikipedia he is a fan, but once again it's unknown if he still keeps his eye on Super League.

4 . Rio Ferdinand Ex-Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand has been known to actively take an interest in the Warriors, and back in 2012 he even joined the team in the changing rooms after a game against Leeds Rhinos.