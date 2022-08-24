News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's derby game against St Helens

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Mike Cooper is back available for selection after serving his one-match ban, as he replaces James McDonnell in what is the only change.

Meanwhile, Morgan Smithies is set to return to action, following is absence in the last two games through injury.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

Mike Cooper

The squad for Monday’s game against Hull KR will be named on Sunday.

