Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's derby game against St Helens
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday's derby game against St Helens.
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Mike Cooper is back available for selection after serving his one-match ban, as he replaces James McDonnell in what is the only change.
Meanwhile, Morgan Smithies is set to return to action, following is absence in the last two games through injury.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Mike Cooper
The squad for Monday’s game against Hull KR will be named on Sunday.