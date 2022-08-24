Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's derby game against St Helens

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Cooper is back available for selection after serving his one-match ban, as he replaces James McDonnell in what is the only change.

Meanwhile, Morgan Smithies is set to return to action, following is absence in the last two games through injury.

Here is the full squad:

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the game against St Helens

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

Mike Cooper