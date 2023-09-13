Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Castleford Tigers
Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the Super League table on points difference, and head into the fixture at the DW Stadium on the back of their 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.
Ahead of the game, chairman Ian Lenagan will lead the players through the fan village at Robin Park Arena as part of the club’s Festival of Inclusivity.
Liam Byrne will not be involved in the game against the Tigers after suffering a hamstring injury at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.
The prop is replaced by Iain Thornley in the 21.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire
Tyler Dupree