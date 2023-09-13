News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Castleford Tigers

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Castleford Tigers.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the Super League table on points difference, and head into the fixture at the DW Stadium on the back of their 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Ahead of the game, chairman Ian Lenagan will lead the players through the fan village at Robin Park Arena as part of the club’s Festival of Inclusivity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Liam Byrne will not be involved in the game against the Tigers after suffering a hamstring injury at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors take on Castleford Tigers on Friday nightWigan Warriors take on Castleford Tigers on Friday night
Wigan Warriors take on Castleford Tigers on Friday night
Most Popular

The prop is replaced by Iain Thornley in the 21.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

Tyler Dupree

Related topics:Castleford TigersSuper LeagueLeeds Rhinos