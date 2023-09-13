Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Castleford Tigers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the Super League table on points difference, and head into the fixture at the DW Stadium on the back of their 50-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Ahead of the game, chairman Ian Lenagan will lead the players through the fan village at Robin Park Arena as part of the club’s Festival of Inclusivity.

Liam Byrne will not be involved in the game against the Tigers after suffering a hamstring injury at Headingley on Saturday afternoon.

Wigan Warriors take on Castleford Tigers on Friday night

The prop is replaced by Iain Thornley in the 21.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire