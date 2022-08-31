News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Catalans Dragons

By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:00 pm

Thomas Leuluai is back in contention following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Liam Farrell is absent after picking up an injury in last Friday’s derby game against St Helens.

Matty Peet has made a total of 12 changes to the squad he named for Monday’s trip to Hull KR, with a number of familiar faces returning.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O’Neill

Mike Cooper

