Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Catalans Dragons
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:00 pm
Thomas Leuluai is back in contention following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, while Liam Farrell is absent after picking up an injury in last Friday’s derby game against St Helens.
Matty Peet has made a total of 12 changes to the squad he named for Monday’s trip to Hull KR, with a number of familiar faces returning.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
John Bateman
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Oliver Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Brad O’Neill
Mike Cooper