Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium (K.O. 8pm)
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side have been dealt a major blow, with Ethan Havard suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Sam Powell is back in contention following his spell on the sidelines.

The hooker comes in for Kaide Ellis, who is serving a one-match ban for an offence in the victory over Hull KR.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

Tyler Dupree

