Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Hull FC at the DW Stadium
Matty Peet’s side have been dealt a major blow, with Ethan Havard suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, Sam Powell is back in contention following his spell on the sidelines.
The hooker comes in for Kaide Ellis, who is serving a one-match ban for an offence in the victory over Hull KR.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire
Tyler Dupree