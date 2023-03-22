Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Salford Red Devils
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this week’s game against Salford Red Devils (K.O. 8pm).
Both sides head into the match on the back of narrow victories last time out.
Matty Peet’s side edged past Huddersfield Giants with a 14-12 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Bevan French going over for a brace and Jake Wardle claiming one against his former club.
For the fourth consecutive week, the Warriors have not been forced into making any changes to their 21.
Here is the full squad for this week’s game:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Junior Nsemba