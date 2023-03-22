Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Salford Red Devils

Both sides head into the match on the back of narrow victories last time out.

Matty Peet’s side edged past Huddersfield Giants with a 14-12 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Bevan French going over for a brace and Jake Wardle claiming one against his former club.

For the fourth consecutive week, the Warriors have not been forced into making any changes to their 21.

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for Friday's game against Salford

Here is the full squad for this week’s game:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

