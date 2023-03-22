News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Salford Red Devils

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this week’s game against Salford Red Devils (K.O. 8pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 12:09 GMT

Both sides head into the match on the back of narrow victories last time out.

Matty Peet’s side edged past Huddersfield Giants with a 14-12 win at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Bevan French going over for a brace and Jake Wardle claiming one against his former club.

For the fourth consecutive week, the Warriors have not been forced into making any changes to their 21.

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for Friday's game against Salford
Byrne discusses his return to action

Here is the full squad for this week’s game:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Junior Nsemba

