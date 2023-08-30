News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Salford Red Devils- with Kaide Ellis included following successful appeal

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST

Kaide Ellis has been included after the club successfully appealed his one-match penalty notice for a dangerous contact- with his punishment downgraded to a £250 fine for a Grade A offence.

Matty Peet has been forced into making one change, with Harvey Makin coming in for Tyler Dupree.

Here is the full squad:

Kaide Ellis is part of the Wigan Warriors squad to take on Salford Red DevilsKaide Ellis is part of the Wigan Warriors squad to take on Salford Red Devils
Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

Harvey Makin

