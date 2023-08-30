Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Salford Red Devils- with Kaide Ellis included following successful appeal
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:06 BST
Kaide Ellis has been included after the club successfully appealed his one-match penalty notice for a dangerous contact- with his punishment downgraded to a £250 fine for a Grade A offence.
Matty Peet has been forced into making one change, with Harvey Makin coming in for Tyler Dupree.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire
Harvey Makin