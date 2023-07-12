Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.
Kai Pearce-Paul is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines through injury.
Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is also available again after serving his three-match ban.
Tom Forber drops out alongside Ethan Havard, who suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Wakefield.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire