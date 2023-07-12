News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Kai Pearce-Paul is back in contention following a spell on the sidelines through injury.

Meanwhile, Kaide Ellis is also available again after serving his three-match ban.

Kai Pearce-Paul is back in the squad
Tom Forber drops out alongside Ethan Havard, who suffered a hamstring injury in the defeat to Wakefield.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

