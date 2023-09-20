News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors have named their squad for this Friday’s game away to Leigh Leopards.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet has made no changes from the 21 that was selected for the victory over Castleford Tigers.

The Warriors are currently in pole position in the Super League table heading into the final game of the regular season, but are only ahead of Catalans Dragons and St Helens on points difference.

They will be looking for a victory at Leigh Sports Village to secure a home semi-final in the play-offs and the League Leaders’ Shield.

Wigan Warriors have named an unchanged squadWigan Warriors have named an unchanged squad
Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

Tyler Dupree

