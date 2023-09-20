Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Leigh Leopards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Matty Peet has made no changes from the 21 that was selected for the victory over Castleford Tigers.
The Warriors are currently in pole position in the Super League table heading into the final game of the regular season, but are only ahead of Catalans Dragons and St Helens on points difference.
They will be looking for a victory at Leigh Sports Village to secure a home semi-final in the play-offs and the League Leaders’ Shield.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire
Tyler Dupree