Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Wakefield Trinity
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this Friday’s game away to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet’s side have rediscovered their form in the last few weeks, winning their previous three games in all competitions.
The Warriors head coach has once again been able to pick an unchanged 21.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Ethan Havard
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber
Ryan Hampshire