Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game away to Wakefield Trinity

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this Friday’s game away to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side have rediscovered their form in the last few weeks, winning their previous three games in all competitions.

The Warriors head coach has once again been able to pick an unchanged 21.

Here is the full squad:

Wigan Warriors take on Wakefield Trinity on Friday night
Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire

