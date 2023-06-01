Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons at St James' Park
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for their Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
The two teams go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park (K.O. 3.45pm).
Jai Field is back in contention for the first time since the end of March, with Harvey Makin dropping out.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber
Ryan Hampshire