Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons at St James' Park

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for their Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The two teams go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon at St James’ Park (K.O. 3.45pm).

Jai Field is back in contention for the first time since the end of March, with Harvey Makin dropping out.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire

