Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley (K.O. 2.30pm).
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last two games.
Their latest defeat came against this weekend’s opponents, with the Rhinos claiming a 40-18 victory at the DW Stadium.
A boost for the Warriors could be the return of Kaide Ellis, who is back in contention following a short spell on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Willie Isa drops out after picking up a hamstring injury in last week’s game.
Here is the full squad for Saturday’s game:
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire