Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this Saturday’s Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley (K.O. 2.30pm).

By Amos Wynn
Published 18th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last two games.

Their latest defeat came against this weekend’s opponents, with the Rhinos claiming a 40-18 victory at the DW Stadium.

A boost for the Warriors could be the return of Kaide Ellis, who is back in contention following a short spell on the sidelines.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squadWigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad
Meanwhile, Willie Isa drops out after picking up a hamstring injury in last week’s game.

Here is the full squad for Saturday’s game:

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

