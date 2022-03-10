Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Catalans Dragons
Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for their game against Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 12:02 pm
Matty Peet’s side head to Perpignan with four wins in their opening four games so far this season.
They will hope to improve on last week’s performance at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, as they needed to come from behind to narrowly beat Toulouse.
After making a few changes for that game, Peet is set to pick a similar team to the one featured in the first three weeks of the campaign.