Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Catalans Dragons

Matty Peet’s side head to Perpignan with four wins in their opening four games so far this season.

They will hope to improve on last week’s performance at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, as they needed to come from behind to narrowly beat Toulouse.

After making a few changes for that game, Peet is set to pick a similar team to the one featured in the first three weeks of the campaign.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday's game

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O’Neill