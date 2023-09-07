Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday’s game away to Leeds Rhinos (K.O. 2.45pm).
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to extend their winning run in Super League, with their latest victory coming against Salford Red Devils last week.
Tyler Dupree is back in contention, and replaces Harvey Makin in the 21.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire
Tyler Dupree