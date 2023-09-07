News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday’s game away to Leeds Rhinos (K.O. 2.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to extend their winning run in Super League, with their latest victory coming against Salford Red Devils last week.

Tyler Dupree is back in contention, and replaces Harvey Makin in the 21.

Here is the full squad:

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the game against Leeds RhinosWigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the game against Leeds Rhinos
Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

Tyler Dupree

