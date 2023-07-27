News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday’s Battle of the Borough against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Tyler Dupree is in contention to make his debut for Matty Peet’s side, after joining the club from Salford Red Devils on Wednesday- in a deal which saw Brad Singleton move in the opposite direction.

Joe Shorrocks drops out of the Wigan squad as he serves his one-match ban for a Grade C High Tackle in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Willie Isa is not included either after suffering chest injury at Headingley.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday's Battle of the Borough
Along with Dupree, Iain Thornley and Jacob Douglas come in.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Jacob Douglas

Ryan Hampshire

Tyler Dupree

