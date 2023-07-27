Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium
Tyler Dupree is in contention to make his debut for Matty Peet’s side, after joining the club from Salford Red Devils on Wednesday- in a deal which saw Brad Singleton move in the opposite direction.
Joe Shorrocks drops out of the Wigan squad as he serves his one-match ban for a Grade C High Tackle in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR.
Meanwhile, Willie Isa is not included either after suffering chest injury at Headingley.
Along with Dupree, Iain Thornley and Jacob Douglas come in.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Jacob Douglas
Ryan Hampshire
Tyler Dupree