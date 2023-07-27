Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium

Tyler Dupree is in contention to make his debut for Matty Peet’s side, after joining the club from Salford Red Devils on Wednesday- in a deal which saw Brad Singleton move in the opposite direction.

Joe Shorrocks drops out of the Wigan squad as he serves his one-match ban for a Grade C High Tackle in the Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Hull KR.

Meanwhile, Willie Isa is not included either after suffering chest injury at Headingley.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Saturday's Battle of the Borough

Along with Dupree, Iain Thornley and Jacob Douglas come in.

Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Jacob Douglas

Ryan Hampshire