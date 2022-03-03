Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon

Ahead of their trip to France, Matty Peet’s side have won all three of their Super League games.

They kicked off the campaign with an away victory against Hull KR at Craven Park, before beating Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium.

For their next two outings they will be in France, with a meeting with Catalans Dragons following the Toulouse game.

Wigan Warriors have revealed their squad for Saturday

Peet has already confirmed Abbas Miski will make his competitive debut for Wigan at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, while other players may also be potentially rotated.

Even though Bevan French will travel to France with the team, he will not feature in either of the games.

Meanwhile, Iain Thornley and Ethan Havard both remain unavailable through injury, but the latter has travelled with the rest of the squad.

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Zak Hardaker

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Brad O’Neill