Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Saturday's game against Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon
Wigan Warriors have named a 21-man squad for their game against Toulouse Olympique on Saturday evening.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:12 pm
Ahead of their trip to France, Matty Peet’s side have won all three of their Super League games.
They kicked off the campaign with an away victory against Hull KR at Craven Park, before beating Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium.
For their next two outings they will be in France, with a meeting with Catalans Dragons following the Toulouse game.
Peet has already confirmed Abbas Miski will make his competitive debut for Wigan at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, while other players may also be potentially rotated.
Read More
Read MoreMatty Peet confirms Abbas Miski will make his Wigan Warriors debut on Saturday b...