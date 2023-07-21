Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR
Matty Peet’s side head into the fixture on the back of their victory over Warrington Wolves.
Meanwhile, the Robins overcame Leeds Rhinos on golden point in their last outing.
Following a spell on the sidelines, Willie Isa returns to the Warriors squad, with the 34-year-old replacing Iain Thornley.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Liam Byrne
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire