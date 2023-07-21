News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR at Headingley (K.O. 5pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side head into the fixture on the back of their victory over Warrington Wolves.

Meanwhile, the Robins overcame Leeds Rhinos on golden point in their last outing.

Following a spell on the sidelines, Willie Isa returns to the Warriors squad, with the 34-year-old replacing Iain Thornley.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this weekend's gameWigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this weekend's game
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for this weekend's game
Here is the full squad:

Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

