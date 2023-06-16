Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST
Ethan Havard is back in contention for Matty Peet’s side, after missing the last month through injury.
The prop comes in for Sam Powell, in what is the Warriors’ only change.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire