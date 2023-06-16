News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Warrington Wolves.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

Ethan Havard is back in contention for Matty Peet’s side, after missing the last month through injury.

The prop comes in for Sam Powell, in what is the Warriors’ only change.

Here is the full squad:

Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves on SundayWigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves on Sunday
Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

