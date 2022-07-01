Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to continue their good run of form, with three consecutive Super League wins under their belt since the Challenge Cup final.
The Wigan head coach hasn’t made any changes to the squad that was named for last week’s game against Toulouse Olympique.
Kaide Ellis is included, despite being an injury concern for this weekend.
On the prop, Peet said: “He limped off (against Toulouse) and we’re not sure if he will be right for this week, it’s not a long-term injury, it’ll be a week max. It’s just about if he makes it for this game.”
Here is the full squad:
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Thomas Leuluai
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
John Bateman
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Ollie Partington
Ethan Havard
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill