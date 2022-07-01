Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to continue their good run of form, with three consecutive Super League wins under their belt since the Challenge Cup final.

The Wigan head coach hasn’t made any changes to the squad that was named for last week’s game against Toulouse Olympique.

Kaide Ellis is included, despite being an injury concern for this weekend.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Sunday's game

On the prop, Peet said: “He limped off (against Toulouse) and we’re not sure if he will be right for this week, it’s not a long-term injury, it’ll be a week max. It’s just about if he makes it for this game.”

Here is the full squad:

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Ollie Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall