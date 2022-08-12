Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity

Brad O’Neill is back in contention, after missing the last match through suspension, coming in for Junior Nsemba.
Liam Farrell is also included by Matty Peet, and could potentially make a return to action following a minor injury.
John Bateman remains absent, but should be available again next week.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Jake Bibby
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Brad Singleton
Patrick Mago
Willie Isa
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Harry Smith
Oliver Partington
Liam Byrne
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Jai Field
Abbas Miski
Sam Halsall
Brad O’Neill
Mike Cooper
Harvie Hill