Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Sunday's game against Wakefield Trinity

By Amos Wynn
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Brad O’Neill is back in contention, after missing the last match through suspension, coming in for Junior Nsemba.

Liam Farrell is also included by Matty Peet, and could potentially make a return to action following a minor injury.

John Bateman remains absent, but should be available again next week.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Brad Singleton

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Liam Byrne

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

Brad O’Neill

Mike Cooper

Harvie Hill

