Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the derby against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s derby against St Helens.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Brad Singleton is back in contention for Matty Peet’s side after spending the last two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.
The prop replaces Tom Forber, in what is Wigan’s only change.
Here is the full squad:
Jai Field
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Cade Cust
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Kaide Ellis
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Ryan Hampshire