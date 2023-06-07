News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the derby against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Friday’s derby against St Helens.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Brad Singleton is back in contention for Matty Peet’s side after spending the last two months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

The prop replaces Tom Forber, in what is Wigan’s only change.

Here is the full squad:

Brad Singleton returns to the Wigan Warriors squadBrad Singleton returns to the Wigan Warriors squad
Jai Field

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Cade Cust

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Kaide Ellis

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Ryan Hampshire

