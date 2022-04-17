Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Easter Monday game against Wakefield Trinity

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to St Helens on Good Friday.

Kaide Ellis returns to the squad after serving his five match ban, replacing Thomas Leuluai who went off injured in the derby game.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the game against Wakefield

Zak Hardaker remains absent after being dropped earlier in the week,