Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Easter Monday game against Wakefield Trinity
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad to face Wakefield Trinity at the DW Stadium on Easter Monday.
By Amos Wynn
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 9:51 am
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to St Helens on Good Friday.
Kaide Ellis returns to the squad after serving his five match ban, replacing Thomas Leuluai who went off injured in the derby game.
Zak Hardaker remains absent after being dropped earlier in the week,
The rest of the squad remains unchanged from Friday’s game at the Totally Wicked Stadium.