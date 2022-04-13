Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

The sides currently sit first and second in the Super League table, with only point difference separating the two.

Zak Hardaker and Iain Thornley both drop out of the Warriors squad for this game.

The latter made his return from injury in the Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield, but had leave the action at half time after picking up a knock to his shoulder.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the game against St Helens

Abbas Miski returns to the squad after being left out last week, while James McDonnell also comes in.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Jake Bibby

Cade Cust

Thomas Leuluai

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Patrick Mago

Willie Isa

Liam Farrell

John Bateman

Morgan Smithies

Harry Smith

Oliver Partington

Ethan Havard

Liam Byrne

Joe Shorrocks

Jai Field

Abbas Miski

Sam Halsall

James McDonnell