Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the Good Friday Derby game against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium (K.O. 3pm).
By Amos Wynn
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:00 pm
The sides currently sit first and second in the Super League table, with only point difference separating the two.
Zak Hardaker and Iain Thornley both drop out of the Warriors squad for this game.
The latter made his return from injury in the Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield, but had leave the action at half time after picking up a knock to his shoulder.
Abbas Miski returns to the squad after being left out last week, while James McDonnell also comes in.
