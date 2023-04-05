Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens

The two teams are preparing to go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in front of a bumper crowd, with over 23,000 tickets sold so far.

Wigan are without Jai Field and Cade Cust through injury, while Willie Isa also misses the fixture after being handed a one match penalty notice.

Liam Marshall does make the 21-man squad, as he looks to recover from a foot problem ahead of Friday’s game.

Iain Thornley, Junior Nsemba and Tom Forber are all included as well.

Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Harry Smith

Brad Singleton

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Mike Cooper

Kaide Ellis

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Iain Thornley

Patrick Mago

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Junior Nsemba