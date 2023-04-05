Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for the Good Friday Derby against St Helens (K.O. 3pm).
The two teams are preparing to go head-to-head at the DW Stadium in front of a bumper crowd, with over 23,000 tickets sold so far.
Wigan are without Jai Field and Cade Cust through injury, while Willie Isa also misses the fixture after being handed a one match penalty notice.
Liam Marshall does make the 21-man squad, as he looks to recover from a foot problem ahead of Friday’s game.
Iain Thornley, Junior Nsemba and Tom Forber are all included as well.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Harry Smith
Brad Singleton
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Mike Cooper
Kaide Ellis
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Iain Thornley
Patrick Mago
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Junior Nsemba
Tom Forber