Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game away to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Thursday’s game away to Hull FC.

By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the Super League table, and produced a 22-6 victory over Wakefield in their last outing before the international break.

Kaide Ellis drops out of the squad after suffering an injury in the build-up to the Trinity game, while Willie Isa is unavailable through suspension.

Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire both come into the squad after featuring in the reserves game at the weekend.

Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad
Here is the full squad:

Bevan French

Toby King

Jake Wardle

Liam Marshall

Harry Smith

Sam Powell

Liam Byrne

Liam Farrell

Morgan Smithies

Ethan Havard

Kai Pearce-Paul

Joe Shorrocks

Patrick Mago

Iain Thornley

Brad O’Neill

Abbas Miski

Harvie Hill

Junior Nsemba

Zach Eckersley

Tom Forber

Ryan Hampshire

