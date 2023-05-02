Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Thursday's game away to Hull FC at the MKM Stadium
Wigan Warriors have named their 21-man squad for Thursday’s game away to Hull FC.
Matty Peet’s side currently sit top of the Super League table, and produced a 22-6 victory over Wakefield in their last outing before the international break.
Kaide Ellis drops out of the squad after suffering an injury in the build-up to the Trinity game, while Willie Isa is unavailable through suspension.
Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire both come into the squad after featuring in the reserves game at the weekend.
Here is the full squad:
Bevan French
Toby King
Jake Wardle
Liam Marshall
Harry Smith
Sam Powell
Liam Byrne
Liam Farrell
Morgan Smithies
Ethan Havard
Kai Pearce-Paul
Joe Shorrocks
Patrick Mago
Iain Thornley
Brad O’Neill
Abbas Miski
Harvie Hill
Junior Nsemba
Zach Eckersley
Tom Forber
Ryan Hampshire