Wigan Warriors name rugby league legend Martin Offiah as a club ambassador

Wigan Warriors have named Martin Offiah as a club ambassador.

By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST

The legendary winger scored 186 tries in 159 games during his time at Central Park.

He won every honour available with Wigan, and broke a club record for most tries in a game, after going over for 10 against Leeds in May 1995.

On the appointment, chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “As the game moves into the critical period where we will work closely with IMG to build the profile of the sport, it makes sense to utilise probably the most famous player the game has seen.

Martin OffiahMartin Offiah
“Martin will work closely with me and our commercial partners to build the profile of the club and its players.

“I will manage Martin’s calendar in Wigan to make sure we efficiently use him in different departments.

"We will be welcoming him to the game on Friday against St Helens and Wigan fans can expect to see a lot more of him around the place.”

Offiah’s role at the club will include sustainability projects, helping build player profiles and using his many contacts he has built up down the years.

