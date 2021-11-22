Wigan Warriors new-boy ready for 'dominant' role

Cade Cust

The 23-year-old has joined from NRL giants Manly on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.

He was recommended to Wigan by club legend Trent Barrett, and is champing at the bit to show what he can do.

“It’s an opportunity that I’m really excited for," he said.

“It all happened quite quickly, they reached out and we were having chats about the way they wanted me to play, playing in the halves and being a dominant figure.

"And I think that’s something that will be good for my footy career.

“As a half, if I go over there and play good footy I think I’ll develop not only as a player but as a person, it will be an experience.

"I can’t wait to join a club like Wigan, they’re very prestigious, there’s a lot of history there.

"I’m looking forward to that opportunity and I can’t wait to get over there and play some footy."

Cust came through the ranks at Manly, who have retained first refusal should he return to Ausralia.

“If I return to the NRL, Manly will have the first opportunity to negotiate a deal,” Cust told Manly’s official website.

“I love Manly, it’s where I’ve grown up playing through the juniors and that’s always there if I do come back to the NRL and hopefully we can sort that out in the future.

"It’s a door I won’t close, because I love the club.”