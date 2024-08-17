Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors bounced back to winning ways with a 20-0 result over rivals St Helens at this year’s Super League Magic Weekend.

New half-back partnership delivers for Warriors

Head coach Matt Peet opted for a new half-back pair for the clash at Elland Road, with Jack Farrimond returning to the senior side for the first time since July’s defeat to Warrington Wolves.

The academy product partnered Adam Keighran in the victory, with both stepping up to deliver for the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors claimed a 20-0 win over St Helens at the 2024 Super League Magic Weekend

Centre Keighran produced a perfect cut-out pass to send Liam Marshall over untouched in the corner for his 22nd try of the season, and also converted four goals from as many attempts in the triumph.

Farrimond meanwhile scored Wigan’s second try in the encounter, collecting a kick for himself close to the line and in front of the travelling supporters.

Plenty was also thrown at the youngster in defence by Saints, but he held strong out on the right alongside Sam Walters and Zach Eckersley, while the 18-year-old was named the official player of the match at full-time.

The win also lifted Wigan back to the top of the Super League table for now, with Hull KR to take on Catalans Dragons on Sunday.

Jai Field’s Magic moment

Jai Field produced a stunning try-saving tackle on Matt Whitley to keep Paul Wellens’ side scoreless at the 17th instalment of Super League’s showcase event.

The full-back was lively on both sides of the ball and held his nerve to force the mistake from back-rower Whitley in the second half.

St Helens were without a number of key players for the clash, with Ben Davies and Moses Mbye in the halves, while young Harry Robertson impressed at full-back.

Latest injury blow with worry for captain

Captain Liam Farrell was a late pull-out during the warm-up in West Yorkshire, which saw Sam Walters moved to the starting 13.

Patrick Mago was promoted to the bench from 18th man, retaining his ever-present status for the Warriors - the only member to not miss a game so far.

Everyone associated with the Warriors will be hoping it isn’t a serious injury for Farrell, with all to play for in the business end of the season.

Kaide Ellis steps up in leadership role

Number 13 Kaide Ellis stepped up to captaincy in the absence of Farrell and led the side strongly at the home of Leeds United.

The Australian loose forward impressed, involved in the play that set up Marshall for the game’s opening points.

He was however sent to the sin-bin midway through the second half for high contact on opposition back-rower Joe Batchelor, but a 12-man Warriors held strong during that period.

Tom Forber provides timely boost to dummy-half

Rising hooker Tom Forber made his return to first-team action, having featured for the club’s reserves in the curtain-raiser 40-30 victory at Headingley Stadium.

Last week marked his first piece of action since suffering an ankle injury on loan with Barrow Raiders against Featherstone Rovers earlier in May.

The academy product, 21, was introduced to the action in the second half for Kruise Leeming in a timely boost for Peet’s squad, providing much-needed depth in the dummy-half department for the final stage of the regular Super League campaign.

First try for Sam Walters with performances to grow

Off-season recruit Sam Walters crossed the whitewash in the closing exchanges for his first try in Wigan colours since making the move from Leeds Rhinos.

Saturday marked his 12th appearance for the club, replacing Farrell in the line-up following his late pull-out.

It’s probably fair to say Wigan have not seen the best of Walters yet, having been one of the most eye-catching transfers ahead of 2024.

He suffered a broken collarbone in pre-season, and has found most of his game time from the bench since his return in May – but hopefully, the Widnes academy product can continue to build for a strong end to his first season at the Warriors.