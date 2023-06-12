Alongside the first team fixture between Wigan Warriors and St Helens, there were a number of other derbies also taking place.

Meanwhile, rugby league was once again back in the North East, with Wheelchair Super League heading to Newcastle.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Wonder try in women’s defeat

Like the men’s first team, Wigan Warriors Women were also on the end of a derby defeat to St Helens.

Kris Ratcliffe selected a number of young players for the game at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with one of them providing a moment to remember, despite the 26-4 loss.

Grace Banks’ first half break proved to be one of the best tries of the weekend, with the 17-year-old running the length of the field before grounding the ball.

Grace Banks went over for a sensational try in Wigan Warriors Women's defeat to St Helens (Credit: John Baldwin)

Zoe Harris opened the scoring for Saints after only seven minutes.

Shona Hoyle added her name to the scoresheet at the midway point of the first half, to extend the lead to 10-0.

Banks went over for her sensational try on the half hour mark, before Tara Jones re-extended Saints’ lead, to give the home side a healthy lead at the break.

After the restart, Luci McColm and Eboni Partington both added their names to the scoresheet to round-off the victory for Matty Smith’s side.

Reserves claim derby win

Wigan’s reserves produced a 26-24 derby victory over St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Hampshire, Tom Forber and Junior Nsemba were all named in John Winder’s starting 13.

A Tom Mitchell brace saw the Warriors head into the break with a 12-6 lead, but a second half comeback was required to claim the two points.

After falling 24-12 behind, Wigan fought their way back in front with tries from Nsemba, Ethan Fitzgerald and Kavan Rothwell. Academy stars selected for England

Four Wigan Warriors youngsters have been included in England’s academy squad.

Ryan Brown, Jack Farrimond, Taylor Kerr and Tom Ratchford have all been selected by Paul Anderson, and will be in contention for the game against France U19s in Saint-Gaudens on July 8.

On his selection, the England Academy head coach said: “Academy Origin is about preparing players for international competition – and travelling to the south of France to take on a slightly older French side in their own backyard will provide a stern test.

“All of the players making the trip have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage – as do a number of players who have just missed out on selection. Their time will come.

“Like the playing squad, the backroom team is also drawn from clubs from across the Academy competition and I’d like to thank them for their buy-in and support for what we are trying to achieve. The pinnacle of Academy Rugby League is only as strong as its roots and the relationship between our clubs and England Pathways is going from strength to strength.”

Wheelchair defeat

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were in action at Northumbria University on Saturday afternoon.