Wigan Warriors’ next generation have made a ‘great impression’ since being promoted into the first-team, according to head coach Matt Peet.

The Warriors boast one of the most famed youth systems in world rugby league, having continuously produced players within the British game across decades upon decades.

An impressive 13 academy products have featured for the first-team so far in 2025 - Liam Marshall, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Liam Byrne, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley, Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas and Kian McDermott.

Five homegrown talents - Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe, Lukas Mason and McDermott - were promoted to the first-team from the academy ahead of this season, with McDermott having already made his senior debut in 46-6 win over Salford Red Devils last month following an impressive spell with Championship side London Broncos on dual-registration.

In his press conference last week, Peet was asked about the next generation currently at the club and who the next players are who are pushing for their chance within the first-team in Super League.

“Obviously, we had Kian play the other week,” said Peet. “Harvey Makin was unlucky to miss out that week, just because we needed Kian to cover a few more positions.

“But there’s Harvey, Taylor Kerr and Nathan Lowe who haven’t played first-team yet... I feel bad if I’m missing anyone out here!

"Finlay Yeomans, George O’Loughlin… We’ve got a good group there. It’s not a case of singling anyone out, but they would be the next crop that we look at and are excited about.

"Noah Hodkinson, Lukas Mason... They’re a good group, I think some of them won the academy comp last year, and they are now one year out of the academy, and our academy is a bit younger this year, but that crop of young first-teamers have made a great impression, so I like it.”

McDermott, 19, is the latest academy product to have made his first-team debut for Wigan, whilst captain Liam Farrell, 34, is currently the longest-serving academy product, having made almost 400 appearances for his hometown club since making his debut back in 2010.