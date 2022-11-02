News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan Warriors: No official approach made for John Bateman amid NRL links

Wigan Warriors have not received an official approach for John Bateman.

By Amos Wynn
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 11:32am

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to the NRL, with Wests Tigers reportedly closing in on a three-year deal, according to Fox League.

Wigan Today understands there has been no official approach to the Warriors for the second-rower, who is currently on Rugby League World Cup duty with England.

Bateman previously spent two years with Canberra Raiders, but returned to Super League ahead of the 2021 season.

John Bateman
John BatemanNRLWiganEngland