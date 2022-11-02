Wigan Warriors: No official approach made for John Bateman amid NRL links
Wigan Warriors have not received an official approach for John Bateman.
By Amos Wynn
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 11:32am
The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to the NRL, with Wests Tigers reportedly closing in on a three-year deal, according to Fox League.
Wigan Today understands there has been no official approach to the Warriors for the second-rower, who is currently on Rugby League World Cup duty with England.
Bateman previously spent two years with Canberra Raiders, but returned to Super League ahead of the 2021 season.