Wigan Warriors: No suspension scares following pre-season win with Huddersfield captain set to miss trip to DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors did not receive any charges from the match review panel following the 40-0 pre-season win over Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.
A youthful side will take on Huddersfield Giants reserves this weekend ahead of the Super League opener against Castleford Tigers, with Mike Cooper and Abbas Miski expected to play.
Huddersfield Giants captain Luke Yates looks set to miss the Super League clash against Wigan due to a three-match suspension for a dangerous throw/lift, receiving a Grade D against Castleford Tigers.