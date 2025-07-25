A view of the Olympics rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 25, 2025

Wigan Warriors’ trip to Paris has been officially confirmed, with the reigning Super League champions to face Catalans Dragons in the French capital in 2026.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Catalans in Super League, the Dragons will relocate a Super League match to Paris next year, taking on Wigan on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at the Stade Jean Bouin, home of Stade Français and Paris FC.

The match will be a repeat of the last relocated fixture by the Catalans club, held in 2019 at Camp Nou, where the Super League regular season attendance record was broken with 31,555 fans at the home of FC Barcelona.

The Super League, which will also be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, will thus return to Paris – the place where it all began in 1996, when Paris Saint-Germain hosted Sheffield Eagles at Stade Charléty.

"It is a great honour to take our wonderful sport back to Paris,” said Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinski. “This June will mark 30 years since I had the privilege of playing in the Wigan side that narrowly defeated Paris Saint-Germain in what was a historic occasion. Now, to return with our club to this iconic city to face Catalans Dragons is another landmark moment.

“We’ve built a strong and respectful relationship with Bernard Guasch (Catalans owner) and his team, and it’s exciting to be taking that partnership further - this time at the magnificent Stade Jean-Bouin, home of Stade Français.

“This match represents more than just a game; it’s another chapter in Wigan’s journey to take rugby league to new audiences and iconic venues around the world. I can’t wait to share this next adventure with our loyal Wigan fans.”

Dragons owner Bernard Guasch added: “As president of the Dragons, it is a great honour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Super League in Paris, where it all began in 1996.

"It will mark the return of professional rugby league to our capital, and I have no doubt it will be an emotional occasion, both for French and English fans. We will also be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our club.

"What a journey it has been for our competition and our sport since that first PSG match at Stade Charléty on a winter evening back in 1996. Today, the Dragons are an integral part of the Super League and represent an undeniable force. We have proven our perseverance and made many sacrifices over these 20 years. We have experienced magical, unforgettable moments such as Wembley in 2007 and 2018, Barcelona in 2019 and Old Trafford in 2021 and 2023. "Paris 2026 will be another major milestone for our club, and once again, we have chosen Wigan - the greatest club of them all - to showcase the very best of our sport to the Parisian crowd. I’m confident that French rugby league will rally around this event, which we hope will be festive, vibrant and welcoming just like Catalans Dragons.”

The Warriors will be providing a selection of tickets and travel packages for supporters and sponsors, with the club to announce details in due course.