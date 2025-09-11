Rhodri Lloyd in action for Wigan Warriors in 2013

Wigan Warriors old-boy Rhodri Lloyd has announced he will hang up his boots at the end of the season following his commitments with Championship club Widnes Vikings.

The Wales international will bring the curtain down on a 15-year playing career in rugby league, with more than 300 appearances to his name for club and country.

Lloyd began his career with South Wales Scorpions and joined Wigan in 2012, making his Super League debut in the same season.

The Caerphilly-born forward spent four seasons with the Warriors between 2012 and 2015, making eight first-team appearances, and was part of Shaun Wane’s squad that did the Super League and Challenge Cup double that season.

Following his departure from Wigan in 2015, Lloyd would then go on to spend nine seasons with Swinton Lions, where he enjoyed a period as captain, before spending the final two years of his career with Widnes.

“I’ve made the decision to hang up the boots after 15 years,” said Lloyd.

"Obviously, I’ve played a lot of that period part-time, and I just felt it was becoming more difficult to balance things between work and rugby.

“I work as a teacher, so trying to juggle work commitments and parents’ evenings whilst trying to make it to training was quite tough.

"Another big reason for the decision is that I’ve got a second baby on the way, and with all our family being back home in Wales, we don’t have the support network up here to help us.

“With all those factors and the fact that my wife would be at home with two toddlers without that support network, I think it would have been quite selfish of me to continue with rugby, so I think the time is definitely right to hang up the boots.”

After becoming the youngest-ever player to win a senior cap for Wales at the age of 17 in 2010, Lloyd went on to earn 19 international caps, representing his country in the last three Rugby League World Cup tournaments.

Lloyd has plenty of career highlights, none more so than scoring his first international try against Italy at the Millennium Stadium on the opening day of the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

Discussing his career highlights, Lloyd said: “I’d say to have played in three World Cups is something I’ll always be proud of. Scoring at the Millennium Stadium in 2013 was a fantastic feeling, and I feel incredibly privileged to be the youngest ever player to play for Wales.

“Getting to play in Super League for Widnes, Wigan, and London… To have been able to play at the pinnacle was fantastic. I’ve just enjoyed every minute of it; they’ve all been highlights for me.”

Lloyd paid tribute to those closest to him with a final message upon his retirement announcement.

"I just want to thank all the coaches I’ve had over the course of my career,” he added.

"A special mention to Allan Coleman (Widnes head coach) and Tom Wood (Widnes assistant coach), they’ve done so much for me over the last five/six years and have been brilliant to work with.

“And most of all, I just want to say a massive thank you to my wife and family for supporting me throughout my career.”