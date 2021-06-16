Wigan Warriors' opponents Hull KR report Covid case

KR coach Tony Smith

But the game against Wigan at the DW Stadium is set to go ahead as planned.

Rovers coach Tony Smith says one of his players has returned a positive test and at least three others are being forced to self-isolate through the track and trace process.

"We've had one positive and four in total affected by it," Smith said at his weekly press conference.

"So it's had an effect on us, just like it has on just about every other team.

"As we said a few weeks ago, once it's in society, it just flies around.

"So far we haven't been badly affected but it has had some impact."

Smith says half-back Rowan Milnes, who has been left out of his 21-man squad for the game against the Warriors, is the only player affected who played in last week's win over Salford.

Leeds and Huddersfield have been hit hardest by the latest spike in Covid cases - the Rhinos' fixtures against St Helens last week and Catalans Dragons this week have been postponed, while the Giants are set to resume their campaign against Salford on Friday - and Smith warns the worst may not be over yet.

"It's going to continue to have an impact," he said. "This is our concern and worry of our sport.

"From all the information I've read, Covid is now part of our society and with its variants is likely to have an impact for the next two or three years.

"How our sport is going to cope and live with it over the next couple of years is something that we need to work out if we're going to remain viable as a sport and also financially viable as a sport."