Matty Peet’s side bounced back in style from last week’s defeat against Leeds, with a solid performance against a depleted visiting team.

French made it 20 tries in his last eight games, as he was among five scorers for the Warriors.

Wigan took the lead after only three minutes.

Bevan French was among the scorers as Wigan beat Hull KR

Space appeared for French on the right side, with the winger picking up from where he left off in the last game at the DW Stadium.

A second soon followed, with a clever dummy pass from Cade Cust opening up room for Liam Marshall to sprint through down the left wing.

On the 10 minute-mark, the Warriors made it 16-0.

Marshall did well to kick the ball inwards towards the sticks, with Mike Cooper collecting it and forcing his way down, to mark his home debut with a try.

French’s second came at the midway stage of the first half, as he pounced on a loose ball, after the Robins misjudged a clever kick over the top by Jai Field.

Just before the half hour mark, Hull KR pulled one back.

Space opened up on the right-hand side, with a precise kick finding Ethan Ryan, who grounded in the corner.

The visitors enjoyed a strong end to the half, but could not post any more points, as Wigan took a 20-4 lead into the break.

Following the restart, the Warriors soon put their foot down again, with Kai Pearce-Paul going over within four minutes of play getting back underway.

The play by French in the build-up was impressive, as he worked his way along the line looking for a gap.

When a kick through didn’t work, he recollected the ball, and moved it over the left, with Pearce-Paul eventually receiving it in space.

It wasn’t long until another try came, with Marshall racing over again for his second of the evening.

Just after the hour mark, French claimed his hat-trick, as he made it 10 tries in his last two games at the DW Stadium.

The tries continued to come, with Patrick Mago claiming his first for the club with less than 10 minutes remaining, before Marshall rounded off the scoring.

The winger completed his hat-trick after collecting a loose bouncing ball, to make it 46-4 to the Warriors.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Bevan French, Sam Halsall, Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Mike Cooper, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Kaide Ellis, Oliver Partington, Brad O’Neill.

Tries: French (3,’ 20,’ 64’), Marshall (8,’ 51,’ 74’), Cooper (10’), Pearce-Paul (44’), Mago (72’)Conversions: Smith (5/9)

Hull KR: Lachlan Coote, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Ben Crooks, Will Tate, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Zach Fishwick, Matt Parcell, George King, Elliot Minchella, Sam Royle, Jez Litten.

Interchanges: Will Maher, Phoenix Laulu-Togagae, Charlie Cavanaugh, Connor Moore.

Tries: Ryan (29’)